A view of the illuminated Indian Presidential House after the annual military ceremony Beating The Retreat in Rajpath, New Delhi, on Sunday. Beating The Retreat is a tradition in which military bands perform during the closing of Republic Day celebrations. The day marks the adoption of the country's Constitution on Jan 26, 1950, following independence from Britain in 1947. The highlight of the celebrations is a mammoth parade on Jan 26 along the landmark Rajpath boulevard in the Indian capital.