Bridge drifts in storm

A broken section of the Daligdigan Bridge in the southern Philippines, that drifted some 600m from its original position, is testament to the ferocity of Tropical Storm Tembin, which hit the region on Dec 22.

The 49m bridge in the town of Salvador, in the Lanao del Norte province in Northern Mindanao, was just one of the many casualties of the deadly storm.

Also known locally as Vinta, the storm had unleashed landslides and flash floods that wiped out a mountain village, killed at least 200, and left thousands homeless.

Many who had fled their homes remain in evacuation centres.

The weather bureau has warned that the stormy weather is expected to continue in large parts of Mindanao this week, with a chance for this year's first tropical cyclone to develop as well.

Meanwhile, the authorities have promised to repair the Mindanao bridges damaged by Tembin before the end of this month.