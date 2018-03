The Malaysian government yesterday denied any links to big data firm Cambridge Analytica after the firm claimed it supported Barisan Nasional's 2013 victorious polls campaign in Kedah.

Opposition members queried Prime Minister Najib Razak's role in employing the firm, but the administration pointed the finger at one of the opposition's own, former menteri besar Mukhriz Mahathir, who led the BN campaign in Kedah when he was still a member of Umno. Mr Mukhriz has denied any knowledge of the firm.

