Bali lure remains strong for Aussies, but Chinese more cautious

Nearly five million people visit Bali each year and Mount Agung's eruption has upset the travel plans of thousands, particularly those from Australia and China.

The countries are the top two sources of visitors to the Indonesian holiday island.

More than 1.1 million Australians visited Bali last year, or about 23 per cent of total visitors.

While the eruption disrupted the travel plans of many Australians, they are expected to visit Bali once the situation is back to normal.

For Chinese visitors, many are scratching Bali off their list for now.

Ms Echo Zhang, 34, a medical investment company manager, has changed her mind about going to Bali during the Chinese New Year holidays in February. She will go to Canada to visit friends instead.

"Although Bali is beautiful... I'll wait until it's completely safe before I consider going there," she said.

Chinese travel agencies are also leaving Bali out for now. "We have stopped organising tours to Bali since the news of the impending volcanic eruption," said Ms Xu Yinzhu, manager of the planning department of iflying.com, a travel agency in Ningbo city in coastal Zhejiang province.

China looks set to overtake Australia as the biggest source of tourists to Bali this year. In the first eight months alone, more than one million visited the holiday island - a 58 per cent increase over the same period last year.

The Australians will be back soon, according to the chief executive of the Australian Federation of Travel Agents, Mr Jayson Westbury, who said the travel disruption is likely to be short-lived.

"Australians are very loyal and when a natural disaster occurs, they generally return as soon as it is safe to do so and airline operations are back to normal," he told The Sunday Times.

"I don't believe this issue will have any long-term impact on Australians' desire to travel to Bali once all is settled," he said.

For the Christmas holidays, however, Mr Westbury expects Australians to consider alternative destinations.

A spokesman for Flight Centre, a travel agency, said as Bali is one of the most popular destinations for Australians, many will likely delay rather than cancel their trips.

"We don't typically tend to see cancellations but rather travellers might choose to delay their travel plans to wait it out," the spokesman told The Sunday Times.

"Some of the airlines, for example, are allowing customers to modify their flight bookings."

•Additional reporting by Lina Miao in Beijing