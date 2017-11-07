World Briefs: Aussie lawmakers to declare citizenship

Aussie lawmakers to declare citizenship

SYDNEY • Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull announced plans yesterday to force all lawmakers to declare they are not dual nationals as he seeks to defuse a political crisis that saw his deputy, Mr Barnaby Joyce, ejected from Parliament.

The new laws will apply to both existing and prospective lawmakers.

REUTERS

Berlusconi on track for comeback

PALERMO (Italy) • Former Italian prime minister Silvio Berlusconi looked on course for a stunning political comeback yesterday, as projections showed him and his rightist allies winning a regional election in Sicily.

Mr Berlusconi's centre-right bloc was running just ahead of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with the centre-left a distant third, according to the initial projections.

REUTERS