What's Next: November 15, 2017

Same-sex marriage: Aussie vote results

The results of a national plebiscite in Australia on same-sex marriage are set to be released today. The vote is widely expected to support legalising same sex marriage, which may create headaches for the ruling coalition, which is divided on the issue. Conservative MPs have signalled that they will keep blocking any move to legalise same-sex marriage.

Charity Council reveals award winners

The Charity Council will be announcing the winners of the Charity Transparency Awards and Charity Governance Awards today. The awards are given to charities who have exemplary disclosure and transparency practices.

URA to unveil housing sales figures

The Urban Redevelopment Authority will release developers' housing sales statistics for last month today. Market watchers expect an increase in new private home sales last month, as developers launched new projects following the end of the month-long Hungry Ghost Festival in September.