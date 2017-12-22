What's News: December 22, 2017

TOP OF THE NEWS

19 injured in Aussie car attack

A car ploughed into a crowd in Melbourne yesterday, injuring 19 people in what police said was a "deliberate act" but one they did not believe was terror related. Police said the driver had a history of assault, drug use and mental health issues.

TOP OF THE NEWS

Crucial UN vote on Jerusalem

United Nations member states were set to vote on a motion to reject the United States' recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, while US President Donald Trump threatened to cut aid to countries that support the move. The draft resolution affirms that Jerusalem is an issue which must be resolved through negotiations.



A 2015 photo of Hambantota port, which Sri Lanka has now leased to China. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



WORLD

India wary of China's push

China and Maldives signed a free trade agreement this month, while Sri Lanka recently handed over a major port to Beijing - moves that have led India to remind its neighbours to keep its security concerns and sensitivities in mind in their bilateral deals. Analysts said the development signalled China's increasingly assertive push into South Asia where many countries are within India's traditional sphere of influence.

WORLD

Lactalis issues new recall

French baby-milk maker Lactalis has ordered a recall of the products of one of its factories over fears of possible contamination with salmonella. The recall, described as "a precautionary measure", affected all of the factory's production from February. It came two weeks after Lactalis recalled around 7,000 tonnes of infant formula milk.

OPINION

Rahul Gandhi's burden

India's Congress party may have won more seats in the recent Gujarat election, but that gain could be short-lived. Mr Rahul Gandhi, its new president, has much to do to revive the party, say associate editor Ravi Velloor.

HOME

Steps to manage stray dogs

Over two-thirds of the stray dogs roaming Singapore streets are to be sterilised over the next five years in the first such scheme to be rolled out at the national level. The Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority will be working with animal welfare groups and veterinarians.

HOME

New label for showroom cars

From next month, showroom cars have to display a new vehicular emissions label to help buyers make informed decisions. The new label replaces the existing fuel economy label and is in line with the new Vehicular Emissions Scheme which takes effect on Jan 1.

BUSINESS

Climate change 'a financial risk'

Sustainability reporting among Singapore-listed companies has begun, but more needs to be done in terms of recognising climate change as a financial risk, says a KPMG survey. According to the report, 84 per cent of the largest companies in Singapore are now undertaking corporate responsibility reporting. C1

SPORT

Bristol shock 'absent' United

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho blamed his players for "not turning up at the office" after second-tier Bristol City dumped the English League Cup holders 2-1 in the quarter-finals with a winner in the final seconds.

LIFE

Farewell to K-pop idol

Six K-pop stars carried fellow singer Kim Jong Hyun's coffin at his funeral yesterday. The procession was led by one of Kim's SHINee bandmates, Minho, bearing a plaque topped with a cross.The pall-bearers were the three other SHINee members and three Super Junior members.

What it should have been

In Monday's report, "Marina stake: Summons against Keppel unit dismissed", we said that the High Court had dismissed Sunsea Yacht Club (Hong Kong) Company's writs of summons against Keppel's wholly owned subsidiary Keppel Land China (KLC) and KLC's fully owned unit Keppel China Marina Holdings. It should be the summons for interim relief, instead of writs of summons. We are sorry for the error.