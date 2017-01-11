Thrill seekers rescued from rollercoaster at Movie World in Australia's Gold Coast

Rescue crews were called to Movie World on the Gold Coast after the Arkham Asylum ride malfunctioned, although no injuries were reported.
SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Twenty people were trapped for almost two hours at the top of a rollercoaster ride at a theme park on Australia’s Gold Coast on Wednesday (Jan 11), said emergency services, only a few months after an accident on a neighbouring theme park ride killed four people.

Those trapped on the Arkham Asylum Coaster ride were seated in chairs suspended from the ride. Most were easily rescued, but four could only be reached by emergency personnel using a ladder platform, according to a spokesman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. No one was injured.

The latest incident at the Warner Bros. Movie World park, owned by Australia’s Village Roadshow Ltd, follows a deadly accident at Dreamworld theme park owned by Ardent Leisure Group in October, 2016.

Four people were killed on a river rapids ride at Dreamworld, ranking it among the world’s deadliest theme park accidents.

Village Roadshow shares were trading 2.5 per cent lower on Wednesday, while the overall market was trading 0.4 per cent higher.

Village Roadshow in November said it had experienced “inconsistent trading” at its Gold Coast theme parks in Queensland state in the wake of the Dreamworld accident.

