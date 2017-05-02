Sydney mansion sold for record $79m

The iconic "Elaine", built in 1863, is part of an estate located on the waterfront of Sydney's Point Piper suburb.
The iconic "Elaine", built in 1863, is part of an estate located on the waterfront of Sydney's Point Piper suburb.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
Published
53 min ago

SYDNEY • Tech billionaire Scott Farquhar has bought a Sydney waterfront mansion for A$75 million (S$78.8 million) - a record for Australia, a report said yesterday.

The co-founder of Australian software giant Atlassian, which floated in the United States in late 2015, snapped up the iconic "Elaine" from Mr John Brehmer Fairfax, whose family formerly owned the Sydney Morning Herald.

The estate stretches down to a harbour beach in Sydney's prestigious Point Piper, and had been in the Fairfax family since 1891, when it was bought for £2,100.

It features horse stables, a tennis court and a ballroom. Mr Fairfax reportedly resisted larger offers from developers to sub-divide the land.

"We're thrilled with the purchase and honoured to take over the Elaine estate in its entirety from the Fairfax family," Mr Farquhar, 37, told Fairfax Media. "It would have been a great loss to see this rare property sold to developers and carved up.

"When we heard of the plans, we just couldn't let this beautiful piece of Australian history be turned into a development site," he added.

The price tag set a record for residential property in Australia, the Australian Financial Review said. It topped the A$70 million paid in 2015 when mogul James Packer, who runs worldwide gambling empire Crown, sold his Sydney home to Australian-Chinese billionaire businessman Chau Chak Wing

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 02, 2017, with the headline 'Sydney mansion sold for record $79m'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Lower iron levels can affect productivity at work
Almost edible deodorant? Katfood advocates the power of natural skincare
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping