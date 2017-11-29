Snap! Crocodile attack of British tourist in northern Australia caught on video

SYDNEY - A British tourist has been bitten on the leg by a saltwater crocodile in far northern Australia.

A video posted to social media by the victim's friend shows a crocodile up to 2.5 meters in length leaping out of the water at Queensland's Cape Tribulation to bite the 24-year-old woman, Xinhua news agency and ABC online reported.

The woman was treated for lacerations to the thigh at the nearby Mossman Hospital on Tuesday night (Nov 28) and discharged shortly after.

The Department of Environment and Heritage Protection confirmed that officers would assess the site on Wednesday (Nov 29) before attempting to capture and remove the reptile.

Bob Katter, a Federal Member of Parliament representing north Queensland, said the attack was proof that programs to remove crocodiles from populated areas needed to be ramped up.

"We are trying to track down the people involved (in the Cape Tribulation attack)," Katter told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) on Wednesday.

"We are averaging an incident every month now."

"Our proposition is total removal (of crocodiles and their eggs) from more populated area,"he said.

Katter has previously advocated for legalising crocodile hunting trips in Queensland, describing the reptiles as pests.

Katter's Australia Party looks likely to win three seats in Queensland's state election with Katter saying the radical crocodile management plan would be a key focus of the party.

"This issue is for the state members to decide," he said.