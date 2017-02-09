Sinkhole opens up near Turnbull's home in Sydney

PHOTO: EUROPEAN PRESSPHOTO AGENCY
Published
1 hour ago

A sinkhole opened up less than a kilometre from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull's home in the wealthy Sydney suburb of Point Piper, media said yesterday, after a night of heavy rain and flash floods. There were no reports of injuries or damage to private property from the sinkhole that opened up on a sidewalk, but police have cordoned off the street. "We will make the site safe," Mr Tom O'Hanlon, director of technical services for the municipal council, told reporters. "And at the same time, we are working with the three utility companies so they can do some workaround to get the power back on."

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 09, 2017, with the headline 'Sinkhole opens up near Turnbull's home in Sydney'. Print Edition | Subscribe
