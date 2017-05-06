Singaporean man and woman killed in NZ car crash

A man and a woman from Singapore were killed in a car crash in New Zealand on Thursday.

Ms Rena Ong and Mr Chen Zhihao were employees at technology firm Crestron Singapore, the company confirmed with The Straits Times.

"We are devastated and our thoughts are with the families, friends and colleagues of Zhihao and Rena," Mr Stuart Craig, chief executive of Crestron Asia-Pacific, told The Straits Times. "They made a wonderful contribution to our company and were well-loved and respected throughout the audiovisual industry. Crestron is offering support to the families and to our Singapore team," he said.

The two Singaporeans were driving a rented camper van when their vehicle hit an oncoming car, New Zealand news site Stuff.co.nz reported yesterday. The crash occurred on State Highway 1, south of Dunsandel, at 1.12pm on Thursday, New Zealand police said. The township is about 40km south of Christchurch, in the country's South Island.

The pair, who were reportedly in their mid-20s to early 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Pete Stills told New Zealand media: "The camper van rounded the bend and, for some unknown reason, crossed the centre line and was entirely on the wrong side of the road when it struck the north-bound vehicle." A third person was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Straits Times yesterday that it is rendering consular assistance to the families of the two Singaporeans. "Our thoughts and condolences are with the families," she said.

Lydia Lam