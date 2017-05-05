Singaporean man and woman killed in car crash in New Zealand

SINGAPORE - A man and woman from Singapore were killed in a car crash in New Zealand on Thursday (May 4), The Straits Times understands.

The two Singaporeans were driving a rented camper van when their vehicle hit an oncoming car, New Zealand news site Stuff.co.nz reported on Friday.

The crash occurred on State Highway 1, south of Dunsandel, a township about 40km south of Christchurch, at 1.12pm on Thursday, police said.

The pair, who were reportedly in their mid 20s to early 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Senior sergeant Pete Still told New Zealand media: "The camper van rounded the bend and for some unknown reason, crossed the centre line and was entirely on the wrong side of the road when it struck the north-bound vehicle."

A third person was taken to hospital with an arm injury.

A spokesman for Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs told The Straits Times on Friday that MFA is "rendering consular assistance to the families of the two Singaporeans involved in the fatal accident".

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the families," she said.

Additional reporting by Ariffin Jamar