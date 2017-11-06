Singapore, Australia reaffirm strength of bilateral ties

SINGAPORE • Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan met his Australian counterpart Julie Bishop in Perth yesterday, where they discussed regional developments and reaffirmed the strength of Singapore-Australia bilateral ties.

They met on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Regional Conference (APRC), which Dr Balakrishnan attended over the weekend, said Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a statement yesterday.

APRC was organised by the German-Australian Chamber of Industry and Commerce for political and business leaders from Australia, Germany and Asia-Pacific countries to explore opportunities to enhance trade and investment flows.

Dr Balakrishnan also met Australian Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong during the bilateral meetings.

Singapore-Australia ties were elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2015.

The minister yesterday also delivered a keynote address at the session entitled Policy Dialogue: Geopolitics in the Asia-Pacific Region - Opportunities, Challenges and Perspectives, where he discussed the need to promote free trade and closer economic integration even as the economy is being restructured domestically.

He also met and congratulated newly appointed Timor-Leste Prime Minister Mari Alkatiri, and reaffirmed Singapore's continued support for Timor-Leste's development.