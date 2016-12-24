Services to go ahead at St Paul's Cathedral

MELBOURNE • Church services will continue at St Paul's Cathedral, albeit with bolstered security, after it was named as one of three targets in an alleged Christmas Day terror plot.

"I would encourage people to celebrate Christmas wholeheartedly, confidently and with great joy, and particularly at this time giving thanks for our police and those working tirelessly to keep us safe," The Age newspaper quoted Dr Andreas Loewe, the dean of St Paul's, as saying yesterday, just hours after police briefed him about the foiled terror attack.

Dr Loewe's home country is Germany, where days ago in Berlin a truck had ploughed into a Christmas market, killing 12 people and injuring 48 others, The Age said.

He also urged those who may be tempted to point fingers to think of peace instead. "St Paul's is one of Melbourne's most iconic religious buildings, a symbol of faith in our city, and we work very hard to promote a degree of reconciliation between different faith communities in our city," he said.

"I believe this may well cast fears in people's hearts and minds and may well also point the finger at particular groups, and I would want to encourage the people of Melbourne to enjoy their Christmas celebrations and to promote the values that Christmas stands for."

Victoria police's multi-faith council, an advisory board made up of major faith groups, released a statement of unity that condemned the alleged terror plot.

"These alleged acts were... opposed to the principles of all religions," it said, adding: "(We) are confident that Victoria's multicultural and diverse community will unite in the face of these challenges."

Islamic Friendship Association of Australia treasurer Keysar Trad said it was disappointing that a few people were hearing a message that had "nothing to do with being a Muslim", The Age reported.

Islamic Council of Victoria president Mohamed Mohideen said: "We condemn any form of attack."