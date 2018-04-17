Residents flee as bushfire rages in Sydney

Water bombers being used to battle a bushfire as firefighters monitored the situation in Alfords Point, Sydney, on Sunday.

Hundreds of firefighters yesterday continued to battle a large bushfire that was raging near the Sydney suburbs, with the authorities saying it was "miraculous" that no houses had been damaged and no one had been injured.

New South Wales state police are investigating the cause of the bushfire in south-western Sydney, which started on Saturday afternoon amid unseasonably warm autumn weather and strong winds, with suspicions that it was deliberately lit.

The blaze has burnt through more than 2,430ha so far, and some locals have been evacuated from their homes.