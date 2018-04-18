Rescued penguins released off Sydney coast

Five sprightly little penguins, which were injured or sickly before their rescue, were released at Shelly Beach in Australia yesterday after receiving treatment at Sydney's Taronga Wildlife Hospital. Wildlife hospital manager Libby Hall said the penguins were treated for various conditions, including dehydration, a fishing hook injury and a broken foot, and swam in rehabilitation pools before their release, news.com.au reported. The hospital is still caring for other penguins, which will be returned to the water at a later date.