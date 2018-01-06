Outcry over NSW's plans to rebuild two 'newish' stadiums

Ahead of the Sydney Olympics in 2000, Australia proudly unveiled its new A$700 million stadium designed to be a "symbol of Sydney's coming of age as a global city".

Now, in a controversial move, the government in the state of New South Wales (NSW) wants to demolish and rebuild it. The venue is just 18 years old, which, in stadium years, is not old: Melbourne's main stadium, the Melbourne Cricket Ground, was renovated for the 1956 Olympics and still stands proud.

Some of the most famous stadiums in the United States, such as Boston's Fenway Park, are more than 100 years old. And several amphitheatres around the world, such as the Verona Arena in Italy, remain in use after some 2,000 years.

But the NSW government has confirmed plans to spend A$2 billion (S$2.1 billion) knocking down both the 83,500-seat Olympic stadium, or ANZ Stadium, and the Sydney Football Stadium, or Allianz Stadium, which is just 30 years old.

State Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced the decision in November, saying the stadiums were unsuited for a wide range of events. She said the money spent would reap dividends and the new venues would attract international sporting and cultural events such as the Fifa Women's World Cup and the Rugby World Cup.

"To compete globally and attract national and international events, our stadiums must have the most modern facilities," she said.

Work on of the new Olympic stadium will start next year and end in 2022. Among the changes planned is for it to be switched from an oval to a rectangular ground, allowing spectators to sit closer to the field. The stadium will have a retractable roof, and its capacity reduced.

The 45,000-seat Allianz Stadium is due to be torn down later this year and reopened in 2021. The operator of the stadium has expressed concern that it is unsafe, has no fire sprinklers, lacks sufficient exits and toilets, and would be difficult to evacuate in case of emergency.

But the planned demolitions have proven deeply unpopular despite Australia's reputation as a sports-mad nation. Critics say it is a waste of money and that the funds could be better spent on public services or promoting sports participation.

An online poll done by Micromex Research and Consulting, and published on Dec 21, found that 67 per cent of the public opposed the plan.

Separately, an online petition urging the state government to overturn its decision has attracted more than 150,000 signatures. The petition was launched by prominent journalist and former Australian rugby player Peter FitzSimons.

"We are tired of taxpayer dollars being lavished on building facilities for Sports Big Business, while community sport withers on the vine," the petition says.

"Our money could be better spent... (on) something for the wider people of NSW and not merely the tiny percentage involved in elite sport."

But supporters of the project say the Olympic stadium is outdated: it was built to accommodate the 2000 Games - particularly the athletics events - but a rectangular shape would suit popular Australian-rules football or footy and rugby codes.

The state Labor opposition has criticised the project, saying the funds could be better spent in areas such as education and health.

Opposition leader Luke Foley said the stadiums had attracted big events in recent years, including World Cup soccer qualifying games and big rugby league and rugby union games. He said he supported a A$700 million refurbishment of the Olympic stadium but not the "preposterous" decision to demolish it along with the Sydney Football Stadium. "The priority ought to be our schools and (tertiary education institutions) and hospitals," he told ABC News.

The state government has previously backed away from the project after some sporting groups were concerned about having to relocate during a lengthy building process. It remains to be seen if the outcry will prompt a second backdown.

Ms Berejiklian has so far signalled that she will not be deterred. Discussing the project last month, she said "you have to think big".