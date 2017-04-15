NZ region to help China extend 'One Belt, One Road' initiative

WELLINGTON • A far-north New Zealand region has agreed to help China Railway Group invest in infrastructure in the depressed area, a regional council head has said, as China looks to further advance its "One Belt, One Road" (Obor) programme.

The Northland Regional Council agreed this week to provide China Railway with information on possible investments, such as high-end hotels and roads. It will also advise the firm on the New Zealand government procurement process, as well as make introductions to national government officials.

It was not specified how much China Railway is planning to invest in Northland. In particular, the regional authority plans to help China Railway bid for the construction of a 22km stretch of national highway from the Northland city of Whangarei to a commercial port at Marsden Point to the south.

"If we can provide some expertise and the system that brings forward some of that investment to help the Northland economy to grow, then that makes a whole lot of sense for us," said Mr Bill Shephard, the council chairman, in a phone interview.

The move is the latest on New Zealand's part to cooperate on Chinese President Xi Jinping's Obor global infrastructure push to link China to Asia and beyond.

New Zealand became the first Western country to formally recognise China's programme through a bilateral memorandum of understanding last month and was a founding member of the Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).

"Part of our discussions are to explain to them (China Railway) how New Zealand works, and we talked to them about the fact that we've got good linkages with government agencies," Mr Shephard said.

The New Zealand Transport Agency was not immediately available to comment on when it would open a tender for construction of the highway section. China Railway Group did not respond to calls for comment.

Mr Wang Zhenyu, a Beijing-based associate research fellow at the China Institute of International Studies, a think-tank linked to the nation's Foreign Ministry, said there was a lack of bankable projects in countries along the Obor route, something that a country like New Zealand offered.

"New Zealand has great need for infrastructure and the two countries have a lot of cooperation potential in this area," Mr Wang said.

The sub-tropical Northland area, with ancient native forests and long golden beaches, is popular with tourists, but has struggled as economic activity shifts to more populated areas.

REUTERS