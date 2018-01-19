New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern announces she is pregnant with first child

WELLINGTON (REUTERS, BLOOMBERG) - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday (Jan 19) that she was pregnant with her first child, which was due in June.

Ardern and her partner Clarke Gayford announced the pregnancy in a statement in Wellington, saying the couple wanted a family “but weren’t sure it would happen for us, which has made this news unexpected but exciting.”

Ardern said she first knew of her pregnancy on Oct 13, in the midst of talks to form a coalition government after an inconclusive general election in September. She will take a six-week break after the birth, during which time Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters will be acting leader.

"Mr Peters and I have a great relationship, and I know that together we'll make this period work... at the end of my leave I will resume all Prime Ministerial duties," she said in an emailed statement.

The 37-year-old Labour leader took the helm as Prime Minister in October, ending almost a decade of centre-right National Party rule.