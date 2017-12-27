Melbourne SUV attack suspect due in court for 18 counts of attempted murder

MELBOURNE (XINHUA) - An Australian man accused of driving an SUV into pedestrians in central Melbourne on Dec 21 is set to appear in court on Wednesday (Dec 27) after being charged with 18 counts of attempted murder, local media reported.

Saeed Noori, 32, who arrived in the country as an Afghan refugee in 2004, has been remanded in custody after a brief court appearance over the weekend, when prosecutors said he had driven his white SUV through the crowded Flinders Street intersection "with the intention of killing or causing serious injury".

Twenty people, including the suspect and the off-duty policeman who arrested him at the scene, were hospitalised after the incident. The victims include a 24-year-old Chinese national and eight other foreign nationals from countries such as Italy, India and Venezuela.

An 83-year-old Australian man and two South Korean men in their 60s were initially said to be in critical condition but one has since improved, according to police. At least eight pedestrians remain in hospital.

Police said they had not found any extremist links to Noori.

His defence lawyer said his client has mental and physical health issues.