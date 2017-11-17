Man orders 200 hash browns after learning McDonald's outlet has no chicken nuggets, gets arrested

An man in Australia was so upset when he was told that he could not have chicken nuggets for breakfast that he ordered 200 hash browns out of spite.

The incident took place at a McDonald's drive-thru in Thornleigh, a suburb of northern Sydney in the state of New South Wales, according to The Daily Mail.

The 30-year-old man from Epping, another Sydney suburb, was at the drive-thru at 4.50am on Nov 11 when he was told he could not order nuggets as part of the breakfast menu.

Upon hearing the bad news, he did four laps of the drive-thru and ordered A$230 (S$237) worth of hash browns during his second go around.

Police were called to the location and found him drunk at the wheel, the report said.

The Australian Daily Telegraph reported that the man also failed a breathalyser test. He was found to be three times the drink drive limit.

His driving licence was subsequently suspended by the police, and he was served a notice to appear in court on Nov 30, the report said.

He never received his hash browns, reports said.

According to the FAQs on the McDonald's site https://www.mcdonalds.com.sg/faq/food regular items like chicken nuggets or apple pie are not available during the breakfast period.

"The ingredients and kitchen equipment used for breakfast and regular menus are different. Thus, we are unable to serve regular products during breakfast hours," the website says.