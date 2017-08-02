Man detained in Sydney over alleged terror plot released without charge

SYDNEY (BLOOMBERG, REUTERS) - One of four men arrested in Sydney at the weekend over an alleged terrorism plot to bring down an aircraft has been released without charge.

The 50-year-old man, who hasn't been named by police, was released on Tuesday night, the Australian Federal Police (AFP) said in a statement on Wednesday (Aug 2).

The three others remain in detention without charge as the investigation continues.

Local media said the plot may have involved a bomb or poisonous gas.

The AFP has not released details of the plot, although a US official familiar with the arrests told Reuters that the target appeared to have been a commercial flight from Sydney to the Persian Gulf.

Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Tuesday it was assisting the AFP in the investigation.

Counter-terrorism police raided several Sydney suburbs on Saturday (July 29) after uncovering plans to carry out an attack with an improvised device.

Police have said they believe the suspects were inspired by the Islamic State in Iraq andSyria (ISIS) militant group.

The arrests prompted authorities to tighten security across all major international and domestic terminals across Australia, leading to lengthy queues for passengers.

Australia has been on heightened alert since 2014 for attacks by home-grown militants returning from fighting in the Middle East, or their supporters, but has suffered few domestic attacks.

The 2014 Lindt cafe siege in Sydney, in which the hostage-taker and two people were killed, was Australia's most deadly violence inspired by ISIS militants.