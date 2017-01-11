Light plane crash in Australia leaves one dead

QUEENSLAND (REUTERS) - Australian police say a 29-year-old woman has died and two others remain in a critical condition, after a light plane crashed on a isolated beach in Queensland on Tuesday (Jan 10).

Emergency services said two planes, both involved in tourist activities, were flying together, when one crashed on Middle Island.

The 29-year-old woman from the United Kingdom died, while a 21-year-old woman from Ireland is in a critical condition, police said in a statement.

The pilot is also in a critical condition. Authorities have begun to investigate the cause of the crash.