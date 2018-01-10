Left high and (relatively) dry

Most police officers are used to dealing with dangerous situations on the job, but one from Australia found himself needing to be rescued when he became stranded in crocodile-infested floodwaters in the Northern Territory yesterday.

According to a Facebook post by the Northern Territory Police, Fire and Emergency Services, he was left stranded after his police car was washed off a causeway and into the flooded Mann River, about 320km east of Darwin.

The image of the policeman marooned on top of his car was shared on Facebook to warn the public about the dangers of floodwaters and how quickly road conditions can change during the territory's wet season. According to the post, he was an experienced officer who had driven through the same crossing just the day before. The post also urged the public to always check road conditions before making their journeys.

The police vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Australia's Northern Territory is in the middle of its wet season, when heavy rainfall causes rivers to burst their banks and roads to flood.