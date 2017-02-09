I could die here, dam: Aussie trapped in dam for 2 hours with only his nose above water

An Australian man who was trapped in a dam on his property in New South Wales with just his nose above water for about two hours turned to thinking about his family to stay alive.

Mr Miller, 45, had been doing chores on his excavator on Tuesday (Feb 7) when it slipped down the embankment, pinning him from below the waist.

The father of two managed to breathe by adopting a yoga pose - arching his back and using his arms to keep his head above the muddy water.

"I'm not a yogi but I guess you could say yoga saved my life. That and the will to live," Sydney's Daily Telegraph quoted him as saying.

Mr Miller told Australian news channel 9 News in a video on Thursday (Feb 9 ) that he had previously been in "lot of quite hairy situations in the water" while surfing, and drew on that while repeatedly telling himself to stay calm.

"To just give up - there's no way - I'm not letting my daughter... think about how they're gonna find me, face down in the dam, dead on my property. You can't. A four-year-old, nine-year-old and your wife... So that wasn't gonna happen. Or not without a fight," he told 9 News.

He was seemingly in good spirits as he spoke to the news channel from the hospital, joking that he thought to himself: "I could die here, dam."

He was eventually spotted by a neighbour, and rescuers from the NSW Fire and Rescue and the Rural Fire Service, along with his friends, pulled him from the mud.

His wife Saimaa Miller said in her Facebook page on Wednesday (Feb 9) that it was "sheer mental strength and determination to survive that got him through", as well as being fit.

"Nothing to do with luck," she wrote, calling it "legendary effort from a legendary man".