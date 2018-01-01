Five British among victims in Sydney New Year's Eve seaplane crash

SYDNEY - Five of six people killed when a seaplane crashed during a 20- minute joy ride in Sydney on New Year's Eve were British nationals, including an 11-year-old daughter, authorities said.

Detective Superintendent Mark Hutchings, from the New South Wales Police, identified the tourists as Richard Cousins, 58, his sons Edward and William aged 23 and 25 respectively, his fiancee Emma , 48, and her 11-year-old daugher Heather, Reuters and the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The pilot, Gareth Morgan, 44, an Australian also died in the crash.

Hutchings said all the passengers knew each other. He added that police had already been in contact with British authorities.

Police are working with the Australian Transport Safety Bureau to recover the wreckage of the plane, which is submerged in 13m of water near Cowan, north of Sydney.

An investigation into the cause of the fatal crash has begun, with a preliminary report expected within 30 days. However, authorities have warned that it may take up to a year to find out what happened.

Witnesses recalled seeing the aircraft, a DHC-2 Beaver Seaplane which was heading to Rose Bay in Sydney Harbour, do a sharp turn before plummeting straight into the water as New Year's revellers on the banks watched in shock.

A rescue helicopter spotted debris and an oil slick after the crash.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, whose father died in a light plane accident, paid his respects to the families of those killed.

"We grieve for those who've lost their lives, and again, our thoughts and prayers are with their families as they come to terms with this terrible loss," he said.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Cousins was the chief executive of one of the world's largest catering company, the Compass Group, and was last year ranked by Harvard Business Review as the 11th of the 100 best performing chief executive officers in the world. It reported that he had been set to retire this year.

"We are deeply shocked and saddened by this terrible news. The thoughts of everyone at Compass are with Richard's family and friends, and we extend our deepest sympathies to them," the company was quoted saying.

The seaplane was part of the Sydney Seaplanes business, which has operated since 2005 with no previous record of mishap. Further seaplane flights have been cancelled until further notice.

The firm has been popular with celebrities and recent passengers have included Pippa Middleton, sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and husband James Matthews during their honeymoon in Australia.