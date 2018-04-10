Fiji braces for second cyclone in just over a week

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Fiji was bracing on Tuesday (April 10) for the second potentially destructive cyclone to hit the Pacific island nation in just over a week, with authorities advising residents to prepare survival kits and be ready for evacuation.

Cyclone Keni was upgraded earlier on Tuesday to a Category 3 storm and is expected to bring winds of up to 170 km an hour when it makes landfall later in the day.

Parts of Fiji are still cleaning up after Cyclone Josie hit over the Easter weekend, leading to major flooding that killed six people. Many people who were evacuated to shelters have only just returned to their homes and some roads remain closed.

Cyclones are graded from the lowest Category One to the highest Category Five. In February, Fiji escaped without deaths or widespread damage when Gita, a Category Four storm, lashed the region, causing widespread destruction in Tonga and Samoa.