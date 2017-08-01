Etihad Airways assisting Australian police with plane attack probe

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways said on Tuesday (Aug 1) it was helping Australian Federal Police with an investigation into an alleged plot to bring down a plane.

The disclosure comes after four men were arrested at the weekend in raids conducted across several Sydney suburbs.

"The Etihad Airways aviation security team is assisting the Australian Federal Police with its investigation and the matter is ongoing," the Etihad statement said.

Police have not named which airline was allegedly targeted, or the specific means that were to be used to take it down. They would not confirm media reports that the alleged plot may have involved a bomb or a plan to release poisonous gas inside a plane.

The four men are being held without charge under special terror-related powers.

The arrests followed last month's siege in the city of Melbourne, where police shot dead a gunman who was said to have links to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).