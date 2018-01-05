Crashed seaplane recovered from Sydney river

SYDNEY • Australian investigators and police hoisted the wreckage of a seaplane from the Sydney river where it sank after crashing on New Year's Eve, killing six people, including the chief executive of British catering company Compass Group.

Mr Richard Cousins, 58, his two sons, his fiancee and her daughter, and the pilot were killed when the plane hit the water shortly after takeoff on Sunday.

The family were on a short tourist flight, operated by Sydney Seaplanes, from a waterfront restaurant on the Hawkesbury River, north of Sydney, to Rose Bay in the city's east.

A preliminary report into the crash is expected in about 30 days, with a final report taking up to 12 months, according to Australian Transport Safety Bureau executive director Nat Nagy.

Police divers wrapped slings around the fuselage and a barge fitted with a small crane slowly lifted the wreckage, upside down and without wings, from about 13m of water near Cowan, 40km north of Sydney.

Air crash investigation records, first reported by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper yesterday, show that a plane with the same serial number crashed 21 years earlier, when it was being used as a crop duster.

The 1996 accident report found that the aircraft, a DHC-2 de Havilland Canada, likely stalled and that conditions were gusty when it crashed, killing the pilot.

