Australia's oldest scientist, 102, wins fight to keep working at Perth university campus

PERTH - A 102-year-old man said to be Australia's oldest scientist has won a tussle with a university in Perth to keep working on campus.

Dr David Goodall was in August this year told to work from home instead of at Western Australia's Edith Cowan University (ECU), the BBC reported on Wednesday (Dec 21).

His commute was deemed a health risk as it took him about 90 minutes and four to five changes on public transport to travel to a northern campus at the university, said The Guardian in a report on Wednesday.

Staff and students had raised concerns about his safety and well-being, and the university had identified risks associated with Dr Goodall travelling to and from campus, according to the Australian edition of ABC News.

Dr Goodall, who has written more than 100 research papers in a career spanning 70 years, had spent two decades at Edith Cowan University, the BBC said.

The university has since reversed its decision and agreed to provide Dr Goodall with an office at its Mount Lawley campus, which will reportedly cut down his travel time by half.

The university's vice-chancellor, Professor Steve Chapman, told The Guardian that Dr Goodall's new office was next to the campus support office, where any help was readily available.

"I am pleased we have found a solution that will ensure David can continue to be based at ECU," he said. "ECU is seeking to renew David's honorary appointment this month as planned."

Dr Goodall told the BBC that he hopes "to continue with some useful work in my field in so far as my eyesight permits".

His declining vision had recently prevented him from driving to theatre rehearsals.

"But I still think the emphasis on safety was unnecessary," he added.

The news placed a spotlight on the treatment of older workers, with commenters online calling for Dr Goodall to be allowed to continue his work.

Said commenter Pauline Russell Shields on ABC News' Facebook post: "He must be a national treasure, the university is so lucky."

Mr Peter Ghouse added that "it's time that the age of a person does not depict his or her ability to be capable to deliver in a work situation".

Wrote Ross Gordon: "Nice to see a uni changing its mind to retain its scientific and academic expertise... instead of irreplaceably shedding it all to cut costs."