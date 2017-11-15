Australians support same-sex marriage in survey, paving way for legislation

A man with a rainbow color hairstyle is seen as people gathered in front of Melbourne's State Library of Victoria for the outcome of the same-sex marriage vote.
People gather in front of Melbourne's State Library of Victoria for the outcome of the same-sex marriage vote.
Published
36 min ago

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - The majority of Australians support the country becoming the 26th nation to legalise same-sex marriage, the results of a survey by the Australian Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday (Nov 15).

More than three quarters of the country's eligible voters took part in the non-compulsory survey. The poll is non-binding but the government has pledged to put a proposal to parliament if voters were in favour of same-sex marriage.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics said 61.6 percent of voters cast their ballots in support of same-sex marriage, with 38.4 percent opposing.

