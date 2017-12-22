Australian WWI-era submarine found after 103 years

SYDNEY • Australia's most enduring military mystery has been solved after the wreckage of the country's first submarine was found more than a century after it vanished off Papua New Guinea, officials said yesterday.

HMAS AE1, the first of two E-Class submarines built for the Royal Australian Navy, disappeared on Sept 14, 1914, near the Duke of York Islands with 35 crew members from Australia, Britain and New Zealand on board. It was the first Allied submarine loss in World War I.

AE1 was found in more than 300m of water after an expedition - the 13th such search - was launched last week using Fugro Equator, a ship used by Australia to hunt for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370.

"After 103 years, Australia's oldest naval mystery has been solved," Defence Minister Marise Payne told reporters in Sydney. "This is one of the most significant discoveries in Australia's naval maritime history... The loss of AE1 in 1914 was a tragedy for our then fledgling nation."

Ms Payne said she hoped the discovery would help investigators establish the cause of the sinking.

Rear-Admiral Peter Briggs said the most likely cause of the loss "remains a diving accident", The Australian newspaper reported.

"The submarine appears to have struck the bottom with sufficient force to dislodge the fin from its footing," he was quoted as saying.

He said the vessel appeared to have suffered a "post-sinking, high-energy event" that would have caused the submarine to flood rapidly. The newspaper pointed to a possible torpedo explosion or rupture of a high-pressure air cylinder.

"When the end came for the men of AE1, it would have been very fast. They may well have not known what hit them," Rear-Adm Briggs said.

Construction for AE1 started in 1911 and it was commissioned in Portsmouth, England, in February 1914. The 55m-long sub armed with four torpedo tubes reached Sydney in May with its sister AE2.

AE1 joined naval forces assigned to the capture of the German Pacific colonies and, with AE2, took part in operations leading to the occupation of German New Guinea - the north-eastern part of New Guinea.

On Sept 14, AE1 vanished after a rendezvous off Herbertshohe - present-day Kokopo - near the Duke of York Islands with destroyer HMAS Parramatta.

Australian Chief of Navy Tim Barrett said the submarine was found using a range of technologies, including a magnetometer that measures magnetic disturbances, remotely operated vehicles and a deep-drop camera.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE