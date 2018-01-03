Australian surgeons find toothpick in woman with severe gut pain

SYDNEY - Australian surgeons have removed a toothpick from a patient's swollen gut after she suffered weeks of severe abdominal pain.

Doctors in Melbourne said the toothpick was lodged in an inflamed area of the colon of the 70-year-old patient who had to go to hospital four times in a month for the pain, Xinhua news agency said, citing a report by the doctors in the BMJ medical journal released on Wednesday (Jan 3)

The surgeons said they believed the toothpick had pierced the woman's colon and exacerbated her symptoms. Initial medical scans showed no evidence of perforation or any foreign body in the woman's gastrointestinal system and the case highlighted the importance of considering such items in patients suffering pain in the gut, they said. The patient has since recovered.

Toothpick ingestion was an uncommon but potentially fatal cause of acute abdominal pain and inflammation, Xinhua quoted the doctors' report as saying.

"The reported mortality associated with perforation from toothpick ingestion is 9.6 per cent, and of these patients 38 per cent died despite successful removal of the toothpick."

The main risk factors for ingesting toothpicks included meals containing the small sticks and accompanied by alcoholic beverages, and a habit of chewing the items, they said. Up to half of patients "are not aware of toothpick ingestion", the doctors said.