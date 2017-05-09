Australian police on hunt for 30-year-old Singaporean man in Brisbane for attempted murder

Queensland police are hunting a 30-year-old Singaporean man who allegedly tried to murder a woman in Brisbane's Norman Park on Monday (May 8) night.

The 20-year-old victim is also a Singaporean, ABC News reported.

Queensland Police Service said in a media release issued early Tuesday that the man - whose name was not revealed - had hit the victim in the head with a hammer at 9.30pm.

He then stabbed her multiple times in the upper body with a knife before leaving the scene on foot.

"The woman was transported to the Princess Alexandra Hospital with what is believed to be non-life threatening injuries," the release added.

The man was described by police as Asian in appearance with a slim build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, and red and black boxer shorts with no footwear.

Queensland Police Inspector Steve Flori, speaking to ABC news, said the man had only arrived in Australia over the weekend.

According to Inspector Flori, the man had previously been in a relationship with the victim, who is a Singaporean living in Queensland.

He added that the man had booked the Norman Park home through rental site Airbnb. The attack occurred when the victim visited him at the house.

"Our investigations lead me to believe he has been here before, but we are not aware of any friends, associates or relatives other than the victim that he knows in Brisbane," Inspector Flori said.

"We don't believe he's a risk to the general public but it may be the fact that he's feeling in a state of desperation."

The victim has yet to be interviewed due to the severity of her injuries.