Australian PM Turnbull searches for creator of 'Yes' bike after same-sex marriage bill passed

SYDNEY - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull is looking for the creator of a rainbow-coloured, crochet-covered bicycle, which was anonymously left outside his home two months ago.

Mr Turnbull uploaded pictures of the eye-catching creation on his Facebook page soon after same-sex marriage was approved by Australia's House of Representatives on Thursday (Dec 7), BBC reported.

Mr Turnbull has been a supporter of same-sex marriage and called the Yes vote in the country's national poll in November a "yes for fairness, yes for commitment, yes for love".

"About two months ago a woman chained this amazing work of art to a street sign outside our house. A crocheted Yes bike," he posted on Thursday.

"We brought it inside to keep it safe. But we don't know who made it! Please let us know? Perhaps its home should be our National Museum or Gallery to commemorate this extraordinary day."

As well as the rainbow crochet, the person had also decorated the bike with little love hearts and pictures of Mr Malcom and his wife Lucy over the years, ABC News reported.

It also includes a tribute Mr Turnbull made to his wife on a Facebook post in February 2016.

"Malcolm said marrying Lucy was the 'best call I ever made bar none... I'm the luckiest guy'," it said.

More than a thousand people have reacted to the post, BBC said.

One Facebook user commented: "That's incredible Malcolm! A real symbol representing Australia travelling forward. Definitely needs housing in a gallery to reflect a significant day in Australia's history."

Another posted: "It really is an amazing work of art and history - definitely should have a place in the National Gallery or Museum after such a momentous day."

Several respondents were clearly not in favour of legalising same-sex marriage and others made it known they thought the prime minister had other issues with which to concern himself, according to the BBC.

Although the creator of the crocheted bicycle remains unknown, one Facebook commenter claims to know their identity, BBC said.

"We're so relieved she's safe, Malcolm! Bless you and Lucy for taking care of her," posted the Facebook user.

"A beautiful friend of ours created this. Isn't it wonderful? She has written to you directly identifying herself.

"Her nearest and dearest are in full support of her beautiful offering being preserved for prosperity in one of our museums or galleries."

Meanwhile, Mr Turnbull has already received several wedding invitations as couples rushed to tie the knot as the act was passed into law on Friday (Dec 8).

"It is a big Australian hug for all same-sex couples, saying we love and respect you, now go out there and get married," Mr Turnbull said.