MELBOURNE (REUTERS) - Melbourne mother Natashia Corrigan welcomed a big bundle of joy on Tuesday (Jan 24) with the birth of her 6.06kg baby boy, Brian Junior.

According to local broadcaster Seven Network, Mrs Corrigan was told her baby would be on the heavier side and delivered Brian Junior naturally.

Local media says Brian Junior was born at 40 weeks and five days and could be the heaviest baby born in Victoria.