Australia's deputy PM may be ineligible for Parliament due to dual citizenship, he says

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said he may not be eligible for Parliament after being told that he may be a citizen of both Australia and New Zealand.

Mr Joyce on Monday (Aug 14) said he was informed by New Zealand officials last week that he may be a citizen of the country by descent.

Australian politicians are not eligible to be elected to Parliament if they are hold dual or plural citizenship - a rule that has forced the resignation of two senators in recent weeks.

Mr Joyce was born in Australia. His mother was Australian but his father was born in New Zealand and came to Australia in 1947 as a British subject.

On Monday (Aug 14), he said: "Neither I nor my parents have ever had any reason to believe that I may be a citizen of any other country."

Mr Joyce asked for the matter to be referred to Australia's High Court for a ruling on his eligibility.