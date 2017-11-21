Australia welcomes Trump decision to declare North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull welcomed US President Donald Trump's decision to put North Korea back on a list of state sponsors of terrorism.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday (Nov 21) in Sydney, Turnbull said that Kim Jong Un was running a global criminal operation from North Korea and threatened the stability of the region.

The designation, announced on Monday (Nov 20), allows the United States to impose more sanctions on Pyongyang, which is pursuing nuclear weapons and missile programmes in defiance of UN Security Council sanctions.