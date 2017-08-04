Australia plane plot directed by 'senior' ISIS commander, targeted Etihad flight from Sydney: Police

SYDNEY (AFP, REUTERS) - A senior ISIS commander directed a group of Australian men to build a bomb destined for an Etihad Airways flight out of Sydney, police alleged on Friday (Aug 4).

The improvised explosive device was due to be smuggled onto the July 15 service, but the attempt was aborted before they reached security. Two men have been charged, with a third still being questioned.

"This advice was coming from a senior member of the Islamic State," Australian Federal Police Deputy Commissioner Michael Phelan said, referring to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) militant group. He said the ISIS member was a "commander" based overseas.

Explosives for the device were sent to Australia via air cargo from Turkey. The device had been disguised as a commercial meat mincer and taken to check-in counters at Sydney Airport, he said.

Etihad had no immediate comment on Friday but said earlier this week it was assisting police with its investigation.

US officials, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity, said this week that a foreign intelligence service had intercepted communications between the plotters in Sydney and ISIS members in Syria. The officials declined to identify the foreign intelligence service.

Another US official said the target of the bomb plot appeared to have been a commercial flight from Sydney to the Gulf.

Phelan said that, in a separate event, the same men had also tried to create an improvised chemical device designed to release poisonous hydrogen sulfide gas, although he said there was no evidence to suggest that it would have been used in a plane attack.

“This is one of the most sophisticated plots that has ever been attempted on Australian soil,” Phelan said. “The explosive was a high-end explosive ... I don’t want to be specific because it’s still under examination for the exactness of it, but high military grade explosive,” he said.

"Not only have we stopped the IED that was believed to go on the plane but we have also completely disrupted the intended chemical dispersion device," added Phelan.

The ISIS leader sent components through international cargo to the men, then directed them on how to build a bomb, police claimed.

"With assistance from the ISIL commander, the accused assembled the IED into what we believe was a functioning IED to be placed on that flight," said Phelan.

The militant group is also known by its other acronyms IS and ISIL.

"There is a little bit of conjecture as to why it didn't go ahead. It didn't get past the check-in."

Phelen referred to it as "one of the most sophisticated plots that has ever been attempted on Australian soil".

Four men were arrested during raids in Sydney on Saturday.

Two of them - aged 32 and 49 and reportedly brothers - were each charged late on Thursday with two counts of "acts done in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act" and are due in court Friday.

Domestic media have identified the two men who have been charged as Khaled Khayat and Mahmoud Khayat, who each face two counts of planning a terrorist act.

One man has been released without charge and another is still being questioned.