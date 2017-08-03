Australia charges 2 men in Sydney with terrorism offences

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Authorities have charged two men in Sydney with terrorism offences, the Australian Federal Police said on Thursday (Aug 3).

Each has been charged with two counts of acts in preparation for, or planning, a terrorist act, the AFP said in a statement.

Australia ramped up security procedures after four men were arrested late last month in raids conducted across several Sydney suburbs.

Both men are scheduled to appear at a court in the Sydney suburb of Parramatta on Friday morning, the AFP said.