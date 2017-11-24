Aussie White Paper warns of risks ahead

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull issued a White Paper outlining Australia's foreign policy views yesterday, warning that the Asia-Pacific region's rising wealth was also causing uncertainty and heightened risk despite greater prosperity.

The first document of its kind to be released by the government in 14 years, the 136-page document underlined that the United States' regional dominance could no longer be taken for granted on its first page.

The paper marked an attempt by Canberra to lay out a diplomatic pathway for the nation amid rising tensions between its closest security ally, the US, and its biggest trading partner, China.

The paper also highlights efforts by the federal government to boost relations with major democracies around the region, particularly Japan, India, Indonesia and South Korea.

