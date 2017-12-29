Aussie cities act to thwart terror attacks

Semi trailers and concrete bollards are used to block streets around Pitt Street Mall, George Street and Elizabeth Streets during the Boxing Day sales in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
Published
2 hours ago

Security measures in the shape of semi-trailers, cranes and bollards made their presence felt in the centre of Sydney this week.

These are meant to protect pedestrians against car attacks following two such incidents in Melbourne that have shocked the country.

In the most recent one last week, a former Afghan refugee drove his four-wheel-drive vehicle into a crowd of people, injuring 19.

In Melbourne yesterday, police also tested a new loudspeaker system that issues warnings to the public in emergencies such as vehicle attacks, sieges and riots, or if there is an armed shooter.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on December 29, 2017, with the headline 'Aussie cities act to thwart terror attacks'.
