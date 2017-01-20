Anyone know who this guy is? Comedian goes viral with Nick Cave tweet

A comedian from New Zealand has gone viral after posting a selfie with Nick Cave on Twitter and asking his followers to identify him.

Clueless 22-year-old James Malcolm posted two pictures of the iconic Bad Seeds musician after seeing other people approach him at what appeared to be an airport waiting area, according to reports.

“Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn't wanna feel left out,” Malcolm wrote.

Can someone please tell me who this celeb is? Everyone was asking him for pics and I didn't wanna feel left out pic.twitter.com/s67vF5rZKZ — James Malcolm (@DieJamesMalcolm) January 17, 2017

His other photo featured Cave circled with the caption: "Does anyone know who this is? People keep asking him to sign their T-shirt."

Does anyone know who this is? People keep asking him to sign their t shirt pic.twitter.com/Md4fU1uKZD — James Malcolm (@DieJamesMalcolm) January 17, 2017

James is a stand-up comedian and has been nominated for awards in New Zealand, so this may be his most successful joke yet, said the BBC.

His tweet has received over 12,000 likes and 5,000 retweets since it was posted on Wednesday (Jan 18) morning.

It also earned a number of comments, with the most prominent coming from David Bowie’s son and Warcraft director Duncan Jones.

“Nick Cave! He was in Con Air,” Jones wrote, joking about Cave’s resemblance in both name and appearance to Nicholas Cage.

Other people commented with other fake suggestions, including suggesting Cave was John Travolta or Elrond from Lord of the Rings.

Hundreds either explained who Cave was to Malcolm or scolded him for apparently not knowing in the first place.

@DieJamesMalcolm His name's Boaby, he runs a pub in Glasgow, Scotland. pic.twitter.com/6MIGJyXCa0 — Kenny Stewart (@Kenny__Stewart) January 17, 2017

James is a rising talent on New Zealand's stand-up scene and was nominated in 2016 for the country's Billy T Award for comedy.

Last week saw Cave make his long-awaited return to the stage, performing live for the first time and giving his first interview since the tragic death of his son.

Performing in his native Australia, Cave and The Bad Seeds played at Derwent Entertainment Centre in Hobart in his native Australia – their first show since his son Arthur died from falling from a cliff in Brighton in July 2015.

His family’s ordeal became the subject of subsequent film and documentary One More Time With Feeling.

The show saw the band give tracks from their acclaimed 2016 album Skeleton Tree their live debut, said NME.