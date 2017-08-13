80,000 people hit the streets of Sydney for fun run

SYDNEY (REUTERS) - More than 80,000 runners took part in Sydney's annual City2Surf race on Sunday (Aug 13), with 2016 champion Harry Summers defending his title in 42 minutes and 16 seconds, local media reported.

Celia Sullohern was the first woman to complete the 14km run from the Sydney CBD through to Bondi Beach in a time of 47 minutes and 11 seconds, according to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. Three-time Paralympic Gold Medallist Kurt Fearnley took out the wheelchair race.

Participants in the race decorated themselves in a variety of fancy dress including dinosaur costumes, gorillas and Wonder Women.

The City2Surf started in 1971 and has raised over A$4 million (S$4.3 million) this year for hundreds of charities, according to the official race website.