20 rescued from Gold Coast roller coaster

Twenty people are trapped and later rescued from a roller coaster at Warner Bros Movie World park on Australia's Gold Coast.
Rescue workers evacuating passengers trapped in their seats 20m off the ground, some for 90 minutes, when the Arkham Asylum ride at Movie World malfunctioned. None of the passengers, mostly teenagers, needed medical treatment. The theme park said the
Rescue workers evacuating passengers trapped in their seats 20m off the ground, some for 90 minutes, when the Arkham Asylum ride at Movie World malfunctioned. None of the passengers, mostly teenagers, needed medical treatment. The theme park said there was "a mechanical issue with the chain" of the roller coaster.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
1 hour ago

SYDNEY • Twenty thrill seekers were rescued yesterday from an Australian roller-coaster ride after it broke down, just months after four people died at a nearby theme park.

Emergency crews were called to Movie World on the Gold Coast after the Arkham Asylum ride malfunctioned, although no one was injured.

The Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said 20 people were stranded in their seats 20m off the ground, some for 90 minutes, in stifling heat.

Queensland Ambulance Service official Paul Young said none of the trapped passengers, mostly teenagers, needed medical treatment.

"They all looked a bit flushed and a bit hot, as you would imagine, sitting in the sun," he told reporters. "They were in happy spirits, they were laughing and having a bit of a giggle about it."

Warner Bros' Movie World said in a statement there was "a mechanical issue with the chain" of the roller coaster. "Due to the time required to reset the mechanical issue, we have engaged the Queensland fire brigade to assist with the evacuation process," it said.

"Our team and the fire brigade regularly train for this type of evacuation."

The drama came just weeks after the nearby Dreamworld tourist attraction reopened following a rigorous safety review over the deaths of four people when rafts on the Thunder River Rapids ride collided on Oct 25 last year. Dreamworld owner Ardent Leisure has announced that the ride would be demolished and a memorial to the victims erected.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 12, 2017, with the headline '20 rescued from Gold Coast roller coaster'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Personal data protection: An intrinsic priority of DBS bank
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!

Shopping