Asia Briefs: Saudi diplomat's son accused of theft freed

Saudi diplomat's son accused of theft freed

SEOUL • The 18-year-old son of a Saudi diplomat was recently detained for theft but released after four hours on grounds of diplomatic immunity, reported Yonhap News Agency yesterday.

The youth was arrested for having allegedly stolen someone's clothes at a club in Itaewon, central Seoul, on April 9, according to the Yongsan Police Station.

Boy's legs amputated after alleged abuse

JOHOR BARU • An 11-year-old pupil from a private religious school in Kota Tinggi had both his legs amputated after he was allegedly beaten with a water hose by an assistant warden.

An assistant hostel warden, 29, is in remand to help with the investigation.

THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

Viet villagers in land row release police hostages

HANOI • More than a dozen police and officials held hostage by Vietnamese villagers over a land dispute have been released, ending a week-long standoff that had gripped the country.

The rare act of defiance in My Duc, a suburban district of capital Hanoi, was sparked by clashes between the authorities and villagers who said their farm land was being illegally seized for a military-owned telecoms firm.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Maldives blogger stabbed to death

MALE (Maldives) • A liberal blogger, Mr Yameen Rasheed, was stabbed to death in the politically restive Maldivian capital Male, his family members and colleagues said yesterday. He was 29.

The blogger is the third media personality to be targeted in the Maldives in the past five years.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

3 men transporting buffaloes in Delhi attack

NEW DELHI • Three men who were transporting buffaloes in their truck to a slaughterhouse were attacked by vigilantes in the heart of Indian capital New Delhi, the police said yesterday.

The latest attack comes amid a wave of rising tensions over cow slaughter in Hindu-majority India, where the animal is considered sacred and its slaughter is a punishable offence in many states.

There have been a spate of attacks in the recent months by "cow protection" vigilante groups, who roam some highways inspecting livestock trucks for any trace of the animal.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE