Asia Briefs:Japan rail firm sorry that train left 20sec early

Japan rail firm sorry that train left 20sec early

TOKYO • Trains in Japan are well known for their punctuality. But on Tuesday, a train on the Tsukuba Express line in Tokyo failed to stick to its timetable - by leaving 20 seconds early, reported Japan Today, citing SoraNews24.

The incident prompted the train management company to issue an official apology on its website later in the day: "We deeply apologise for the severe inconvenience imposed upon our customers."

Sri Lanka compensates British nurse over arrest

COLOMBO • Sri Lanka's top court on Wednesday awarded compensation of 700,000 rupees (S$6,200) to a British woman arrested for sporting a Buddha tattoo, saying the nurse was subjected to "horrifying and scandalous treatment" by local authorities. Devout Buddhist Naomi Michelle Coleman was detained in prison for three days in 2014 after police took offence at the tattoo on her arm.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

N. Korean defector in stable condition

SEOUL • A North Korean soldier shot multiple times while defecting to the South is in a stable condition but riddled with parasites, including roundworms, that could complicate his chances of survival, his doctor said yesterday.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Thailand plans joint arms factory with China

BANGKOK • Thailand's defence technology agency plans to set up a joint centre with China to produce and maintain military equipment in the latest sign of the strengthening security relationship. The plans point to a growing Chinese security presence in the oldest US ally in the region.

REUTERS