Asia Briefs: China bank watchdog's official under probe

China bank watchdog's official under probe

BEIJING • A senior official at the China Banking Regulatory Commission (CBRC) is under probe for suspected links to a loan scandal, Caixin financial magazine reported, citing sources close to the matter.

CBRC assistant chairman Yang Jiacai has been under probe since April 9 over the scandal in Hubei, Caixin said on Saturday. REUTERS

Porn shown on Delhi train station screen

NEW DELHI • Pornography that flashed on a giant screen at one of Delhi's busiest metro stations has prompted red-faced rail authorities to launch a probe, an official said yesterday, after footage was shared widely online.

Commuters were stunned at the station in the central business district of Connaught Place last weekend when X-rated footage began playing on a screen used to broadcast ads. Scores of people captured the moment on cellphones.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Pakistan police start probe into hate speech

PESHAWAR • Pakistani police have opened a hate speech probe involving two Muslim clerics after the killing of a university student over allegations of blasphemy.

The clerics are accused of trying to disrupt the funeral of student Mashal Khan, who was beaten to death by fellow students after a dorm debate was followed by accusations of blasphemy in the northern city of Maradan.

REUTERS