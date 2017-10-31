Asia Briefs: Year of mourning for late Thai King ends

Year of mourning for late Thai King ends

BANGKOK • Thailand officially ended a year of mourning for its late King Bhumibol Adulyadej yesterday, marking a return to colours for some after a monotone year, during which many wore black from head to toe out of respect for their revered monarch.

REUTERS

China universities embrace Xi ideology

BEIJING • Xi Jinping Thought will now be taught, researched and promoted in universities across China, ensuring that the President's eponymous philosophy is implanted into students' hearts and minds.

At least 20 universities have established research institutes for Mr Xi's ideology, which was enshrined in the Communist Party's Constitution during its 19th national congress this month.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

4 passports of ex-Thai PM revoked

BANGKOK • Thailand has revoked four passports belonging to former premier Yingluck Shinawatra, who fled the country before she was sentenced to jail last month over a rice subsidy scheme that cost Thailand billions of dollars.

Police said yesterday that efforts to go after Ms Yingluck have hit a stumbling block, as Interpol has not yet confirmed to Thai police whether it has managed to identify her whereabouts, The Nation reported.